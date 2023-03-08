Listen to the audio version of the article

Powerful, inclusive and transversal: the revolution in Iran does not stop and it is precisely women who are carrying it forward. In a school in Tehran, some students filmed the moment in which they destroy an image of the “supreme leader of Iran” Khamenei by jumping on it one at a time, before tearing it to pieces. At the end of the video they sing: «Don’t be afraid, let’s stay united. Woman, life, freedom”.

An image that tells how Iranian women are fighting against the patriarchal management of their body and public spaces: they are not only asking for the abolition of the compulsory hijab. But a different system of government. The demonstrations have intensified since the murder of Mahsa Amini, yet it has been at least forty years that Iranian women have defied the authorities and their apparatuses – such as the morality police – by leaving several centimeters of hair uncovered. A gesture that vindicates history: “After forty-four years of repression, girls inherit this strong inclination for revolution from their parents and grandparents who, before them, fought for freedom,” says Pegah Moshir Pour, consultant and human rights activist and digital at the forefront of outreach for Iranian women’s rights.

Since the cultural revolution implemented in ’79 by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, women have seen their rights increasingly thinned. Now the young Iranians are determined to reverse the trend by making their skills available by involving different sections of the population and channeling the injustices suffered: «Women in Iran are highly qualified and specialized: 97% are literate, of these 66% are graduates and 70% in STEM subjects» says Moshir Pour.

They are not alone in this revolution. «The strong point of the ongoing revolution is unity» declares the Iranian artist Fariba Karimi, who adds: «Young men fight alongside women who have never been satisfied or given up: normality is a right».

Leading the claims are the same generations in which the government has invested to consolidate its principles: “In Iran there is a duality between public and private life: 70% of the Iranian population is under the age of thirty and strongly claims the right to live like other boys and girls in the world: to have the freedom to celebrate a birthday, travel with those you love, walk hand in hand without fear of being stopped and identified. Up to the possibility of entering the world of politics and work, to have that economic justice that a country must guarantee»» explains Moshir Pour.