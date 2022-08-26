When watching a football match in the stands is also an achievement. Iranian women watched a national championship football match in Iran for the first time since the 1979 Islamic revolution. According to state media, around 500 spectators were present at Tehran’s Azadi stadium last night. And it was the first time in 40 years.

The one exception in over four decades, recalls the Bbc, took place in the last match for the qualification for the World Cup three years ago, which the women were able to attend. Then, the authorities gave in after protests following the death of 29-year-old Sahar Khodayari, who set herself on fire while she was awaiting trial, accused of trying to enter the stadium disguised as a man. Khodayari became known as “Blue Girl”, for the colors of the team she supported, and a symbol of the struggle for women’s rights in Iran.

Several Iranian websites wrote that the decision to allow women to enter the stadium yesterday came after FIFA sent a letter to the authorities in Tehran asking them to allow women to enter.

Anyway, the spectators who watched the match between the home team Estaqlal and rivals Mes-e Kerman were sitting in separate spaces from those of the men. Many of them waved flags, wore their team colors and sang “Blue Girl” in remembrance of Khodayari.