Prosecute â€œwithout mercyâ€ women who appear in public without a veil. Iran does not retreat a step in front to the protests of the population demanding freedom after the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman arrested for a misplaced veil and died while in the hands of the moral police. On the contrary. The strict rules that regulate life in the Islamic Republic must be applied with even greater rigor Frer not to sing victory to those who have taken to the streets in recent months shouting “Woman, Life, Freedom”.

Yesterday, the head of the Iranian judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, issued the sinister warning to the female population, in the wake of a statement by the Ministry of the Interior, in which he defined himself the hijab “one of the foundations of civilization of the Iranian nation” and citizens were urged to deal with unveiled women. Words like this have, in recent decades, encouraged extremists to attack women without impunity. â€œNot wearing a veil is equivalent to an expression of enmity towards our values – Ejei said -. Those who will commit such abnormal acts they will be punished and prosecuted without mercy.. Ejei also stressed that the police are â€œobliged to refer obvious crimes to the judicial authorities and any type of anomaly contrary to religious law and which occurs in public».

In recent months, many young Iranians have got used to it to go down the street bareheaded as a sign of defiance to a state that wants them invisible and submissive. And many of them have also been rebuked by zealous bystanders as well as by the morality police. In Shandiz, in the north east of the country, a mother and daughter were arrested after being attacked by a man while in a grocery store. The gentleman, evidently annoyed at the sight of female hair, he had some yogurt and poured it violently on the heads of the two women. But, unlike what happened in the past, the shop owner and another customer rioted kicking the attacker out of the grocery store. The images, shot by the closed circuit cameras of the exercise, they made the rounds of the web in a flash. The man was also stopped for "disturbing public order" while the shopkeeper received a formal warning for allowing them access despite not wearing a hijab.

He also spoke on the matter today President Ebrahim Raisi who urged the female population to wear the veil. Â «If some people say they don’t believe (in the hijab) – she said – it is good to use persuasion. But the important point is that there is a legal obligation and the hijab is now a legal matter.’