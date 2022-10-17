Home World Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi competes without a veil
In a courageous gesture in line with the protests underway in his country to obtain more rights, the Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi, competed without a veil at the Asian Championships of the International Federation of Sport Climbing, disobeying the restrictions of the Islamic Republic that imposes the I also veil to sports abroad.

The images of climber Rekabi with a long black tail in the wind and a headband, climbing the face yesterday during the race in Seoul, South Korea, soon went viral on her social network in Farsi.

The television broadcaster close to the opposition «Iran International», based in London, has defined the gesture of Rekabi as historical, which comes while in Iran the protests for the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old of Kurdish origin, have continued for over five weeks died on September 16, after being arrested by the moral police for not wearing the veil correctly.

According to Iran Human Rights, a non-governmental organization based in Oslo, at least 201 people were killed, including 23 minors, in the crackdown on demonstrations.

