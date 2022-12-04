Home World Iranian Foreign Minister: The root of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine lies in the wrong policy of NATO’s eastward expansion – Teller Report
On December 2 local time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abdullahyan had a phone call with UN Secretary-General Guterres to exchange views on issues of mutual concern.

Abdullahiyan expounded Iran’s views on the developments related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He emphasized that the root of the conflict lies in the wrong policy of NATO’s eastward expansion, and the so-called “Iran provides Russia with weapons for the Russia-Ukraine conflict” The accusation is baseless, and the Western countries’ purpose in making this accusation is to legitimize their arms aid to Ukraine. Abdullahyan pointed out that Iran opposes war and will continue to contribute to an early end to the conflict.

Guterres expressed the hope that Iran will continue to play a role in ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He also stressed that diplomatic dialogue is the right way to solve regional and world problems, and he appreciated Iran’s role in helping resolve the political crisis in Yemen.

In addition, the two sides also paid attention to the latest developments in cooperation and negotiations between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

(Headquarters reporter Li Jiannan)

