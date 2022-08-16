Home World Iranian nuclear power, EU: “We are studying Tehran’s response”
The EU is “studying” Tehran’s response to the draft agreement drawn up in Vienna to relaunch the 2015 international agreement on Iranian nuclear power, the Jcpoa. This was reported by a spokesman for the High Representative for Foreign Policy Joseph Borrelladding that Brussels is “consulting the other signatories of the JCPOA and the United States on the way to go”.

“An agreement will be concluded if the US reacts with realism and flexibility,” Tehran noted, according to the news agency. Irna. According to a diplomat, “the EU proposals are acceptable on condition that they provide assurances to Iran on various points, regarding sanctions and protections”. The US had already announced yesterday that they are talking to Borrell about their response to the text drawn up in Vienna during the negotiations for the revival of the JCPOA.

EU officials described the draft, which was discussed by Iran and the US in indirect talks in Vienna, as the “final text”. Analysts and diplomats, according to the Financial Times, they said there are signs of some progress: the United States could agree to re-enter the agreement and lift many sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran’s drastic reduction in nuclear activity. But there are still outstanding issues, after 16 months of EU-mediated talks.

