Home World Iranian photojournalist Moaiery has been sentenced to work as a street sweeper
World

Iranian photojournalist Moaiery has been sentenced to work as a street sweeper

by admin
Iranian photojournalist Moaiery has been sentenced to work as a street sweeper

Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery was released on bail after 92 days in Qarchak women’s prison in Tehran province. Moaiery was arrested on 19 September, in the early days of anti-government protests that erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The Liberty

The release was reported by colleague Sohrab Adhami, who posted a photo of the girl in the car, smiling and making the victory gesture. As she had told on Instagram, the police arrested her, beat her and forced her into a van with dozens of protesters.

Before more than three months in prison, Moaiery had time to post a story on Instagram: “In case something happens to me while I’m in custody, know that it is the responsibility of the government system”.

READ ALSO / 100 days of Iran

The sentence to socially useful work

Moaiery’s photographs have appeared in international magazines and newspapers such as Time, Newsweek, Le Monde and El Pais. “After 23 years as a photojournalist, covering events in my country and around the world, a court in the Islamic Republic sentenced me to 6 years in prison for covering the popular movement in Iran,” she wrote in a video post in which in uniform, cleans a street. In fact, the woman was sentenced to ancillary sentences including two months of community service: she will have to be a municipal cleaner in a “women’s park”. She was also banned from leaving Iran for two years.

“We will never stop fighting”: the graphic collective that challenges Tehran

Nadia Ferrigo

See also  "Russia plans to blitz Ukraine." Biden: I will not accept Putin's red line

You may also like

The latest battle situation: Ukrainian attack on Kherson...

Indian man created a 1:1 simulation sculpture for...

Usa, now McCarthy could do it: agreement reached...

Multiple rounds of fruitless elections for the speaker...

China is in talks with Pfizer to distribute...

During the Spring Festival travel season, Jiangxi will...

Horror in France: found the bodies of two...

The US House of Representatives speaker election has...

Ukraine, air raids and artillery strikes: the uncertain...

The head of Zelensky’s bodyguard becomes a sex...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy