Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery was released on bail after 92 days in Qarchak women’s prison in Tehran province. Moaiery was arrested on 19 September, in the early days of anti-government protests that erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The release was reported by colleague Sohrab Adhami, who posted a photo of the girl in the car, smiling and making the victory gesture. As she had told on Instagram, the police arrested her, beat her and forced her into a van with dozens of protesters.

Before more than three months in prison, Moaiery had time to post a story on Instagram: “In case something happens to me while I’m in custody, know that it is the responsibility of the government system”.

The sentence to socially useful work

Moaiery’s photographs have appeared in international magazines and newspapers such as Time, Newsweek, Le Monde and El Pais. “After 23 years as a photojournalist, covering events in my country and around the world, a court in the Islamic Republic sentenced me to 6 years in prison for covering the popular movement in Iran,” she wrote in a video post in which in uniform, cleans a street. In fact, the woman was sentenced to ancillary sentences including two months of community service: she will have to be a municipal cleaner in a “women’s park”. She was also banned from leaving Iran for two years.