Iranian President: Hopes that bilateral cooperation with Iraq will be further strengthened

Xinhua News Agency, Tehran, November 29 (Reporter Gao Wencheng) Iranian President Rahim said on the 29th that the Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani’s visit to Iran was “a turning point in the relationship between the two countries” and hoped that this visit could “stabilize the friendship between the two countries.” relation”.

According to the website of the President of Iran, at the joint press conference held in Tehran that day, Rahih said that Iran and Iraq have “very good and close cooperation” in the fields of politics, economy, security, society, culture, science and technology. Cooperation has been further strengthened.

When referring to the issue of regional security and stability, Leahy said, “The security, peace and stability of the region must be provided by regional countries.” The presence of external forces such as the United States will not bring security to the region. The region is conducive to maintaining regional peace, stability and security.

Sudani emphasized that it is very important for the two countries to work together in the economic field, regional security and in the fight against terrorism and drugs. He said that the security of the two countries is inseparable and is part of the security of the entire region. Security officials from the two countries will hold discussions during the visit to seek consensus.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran has recently used missiles and drones to repeatedly attack targets in the Kurdish Autonomous Region in northern Iraq. Iran said the targets were “terrorist and separatist groups” using Iraqi territory to “plan, support, organize and carry out terrorist and subversive activities against Iran.” Kurdish regional officials said the Iranian operation targeted Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in exile in Iraq.