Iran’s Involvement in Planning Hamas’ Surprise Attack on Israel Revealed by Senior Members

Iran Allegedly Planned Surprise Hamas Attack on Israel, Sources Say

According to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah who were consulted by The Wall Street Journal, Iran played a significant role in planning and authorizing a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas. The sources claim that officials from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been working with Hamas since August to coordinate air, land, and sea raids. The operation details were reportedly refined during meetings in Beirut, attended by officers from the Guardia and representatives of four militant groups backed by Iran, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

Notably, US officials have stated that they have not seen any evidence to support Tehran’s involvement in the attack. However, a European official and a Syrian government adviser have provided the same account of Iran’s involvement as the senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah.

When questioned about the meetings, Hamas senior official Mahmoud Mirdawi stated that the group had planned the attacks independently, calling it a Palestinian decision.

The surprise attack has resulted in at least 700 confirmed Israeli fatalities and over 2,300 injuries in southern Israel, near the Gaza Strip. Israel, in turn, has accused Iran of being behind the attacks, albeit indirectly. Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, From Gilead, mentioned that meetings in Syria and Lebanon involving leaders of terrorist armies surrounding Israel indicate attempts at coordination with Iran. Hamas has publicly acknowledged receiving support from Iran, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has reportedly communicated with the leader of Islamic Jihad Palestine, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The coordination efforts between several militias began in April, with Hamas working closely with Hezbollah for the first time. Palestinian groups carried out limited attacks against Israel from Lebanon and Gaza around that time, with the direction allegedly coming from Iran.

While Iran has long supported Hamas, a Sunni Muslim group, cooperation between the two had been limited due to their differences with Shiite representatives in Tehran. However, in recent months, cooperation between the groups has accelerated. Representatives from these groups have reportedly met with leaders from the Quds Force every two weeks in Lebanon since August to discuss the recent attack on Israel and future plans.

Senior members of Hamas claim that prominent figures such as the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Islamic Jihad, al-Nakhalah, and the military chief of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, attended some of these meetings. The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, also allegedly attended at least two of the meetings.

The authenticity of these claims has yet to be independently verified.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

