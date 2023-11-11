Iran’s President Raisi attends major summit in Saudi Arabia on Israel-Hamas conflict

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is making history with his visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for an emergency summit on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. This marks the first trip by an Iranian leader to Saudi Arabia in 11 years, after the two countries reestablished diplomatic relations last March.

At the summit, Raisi shook hands with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), and addressed attendees, emphasizing the importance of the Islamic world in “saving the Palestinians.” He condemned the “worst crimes in history” committed against Palestinians and criticized the United States for its support of the Israeli offensive, calling Washington “the main partner in these crimes.”

MBS, speaking at the summit, also denounced the war against Palestinians as “brutal,” demanding an immediate cessation of military operations. The Palestinian Autonomous Government’s President, Mahmoud Abbas, placed responsibility for the lack of a political solution on the United States due to its influence over Israel.

The summit has also drawn attention due to the attendance of Syria’s leader, Bashar al-Assad, and the speculation that Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Islamist movement with a powerful paramilitary force, could become a wild card player in the conflict and spark a larger regional conflict.

The Extraordinary Joint Arab Islamic Summit is organized by Saudi Arabia in response to the “unprecedented circumstances in Gaza” and is intended to discuss ways to stop “Israeli aggression against Gaza,” according to an Arab League statement ahead of the summit.

The significant number of Arab leaders attending the meeting, along with the presence of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Syria at the summit, underscores the importance of finding a resolution to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.