Iran’s President Vows to End Removal of Veil in Effort to Reimpose Dress Code

Headline: President of Iran Vows to End the Removal of Veil, Amidst Campaign of Repression

Date: August 9, 2022

The president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisí, declared on Wednesday that the practice of removing the veil in Iran will come to a definitive end. This statement comes amidst a campaign of repression aimed at enforcing the use of the veil, which has seen a decline since the death of Mahsa Amini in September last year.

Speaking at an official ceremony to honor Iranian soldiers killed in Syria, President Raisí emphasized that women who do not wear the veil are “unconscious” and need to be “made aware” of the importance of covering themselves. He also urged authorities to address individuals who act in an organized and abnormal manner for certain purposes.

These remarks by President Raisí coincide with the recent reintroduction of the feared morality police onto the streets of Iran since mid-July. Reports from EFE indicate that women dressed in traditional attire, such as the black chador, have been warning unveiled women to cover themselves at squares and large crossroads. Despite these warnings, many young women have chosen to ignore them.

Amnesty International (AI) has also highlighted the use of car license plates to identify women who are not wearing veils. Unveiled women receive text message alerts, warning them of potential vehicle confiscation after being caught on camera without the hijab. Additionally, AI reports that numerous women have faced suspensions or expulsions from universities, denial of access to banking services and public transport, and closure of businesses for non-compliance with the mandatory headscarf rule.

The mandatory Islamic veil has been a focal point of protest for many Iranian women. They see it as an act of civil disobedience, particularly since the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for wearing the hijab improperly. As a result, numerous women have stopped wearing the veil as a form of protest.

The Iranian government’s push to reimpose the use of the veil has sparked concerns over women’s rights and freedom of expression. The issue continues to be a source of debate within the country and internationally.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Iranian women will respond to President Raisí’s pledge to definitively end the practice of removing the veil.

(c) EFE Agency

