Iran’s Pressure Mounts to Secure Its Share of Helmand River Waters from Afghanistan

Title: Iran Demands Release of Helmand River Waters, Raises Concerns of Environmental and Humanitarian Catastrophe

The Iranian President, Ibrahim Rahim, issued a warning to Afghan authorities more than two months ago, setting a one-month deadline for Kabul to release Iran’s share of the Helmand River waters. As pressure mounts from Tehran’s political circles, there are growing calls to use non-diplomatic measures to enforce Iran’s “right to water” and prevent a humanitarian and environmental catastrophe in the country’s east, which has been worsened by drought.

The Taliban, in response to Rahim’s warning, issued a statement criticizing Iran’s position and asserting that the water source is insufficient to flow into Iran. In support of their claims, the Iranian Aerospace Organization spokesperson, Hossein Dalirian, released a photo captured by Iran’s Khayyam satellite, showing the diversion of the waterway deep into Afghan territory rather than the shared border with Iran.

Despite efforts by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of Sistan and Balochistan in the Iranian Parliament confirmed that the Taliban has not released any water to Iran. This situation has triggered criticism from various political and environmental circles, with parliament being accused of failing to hold the government accountable for the Helmand River water issue.

Environmental activist Mohammad Darwish believes that the Afghan side has skillfully managed the water problem to buy time. He criticized Afghan foreign policy for not addressing the issue within the stipulated deadline and showing leniency towards the Taliban authorities. Darwish warned that if the drought and growing desertification in eastern Iran are not addressed, the humanitarian and environmental situation in the region will deteriorate further.

Darwish highlighted the findings of a study on Afghan dams and the Helmand River using Iranian satellites, which revealed that Kabul recently released approximately 1 billion cubic meters of water from the Kajaki Dam while obstructing the flow of the river towards Iran by constructing small dams. The Taliban’s refusal to allow Iranian experts to inspect the Helmand River course and the Kajaki Dam has added to suspicions that there is not enough water behind the dam, as they claim.

To address the water scarcity crisis, Tehran demanded that Kabul respect Iran’s share of Helmand waters based on a 1972 agreement. Iran’s parliament has translated this agreement into law to compel the government to implement it. Representative Habibullah Dehmardeh warned about potential forced migration resulting from water scarcity and demographic changes in Iran.

Iran has initiated ambitious projects to desalinate seawater and transport it to provinces. Dehmadeh urged the government to expedite desalination projects in the Sea of Oman, which he believes will take at least two years to complete.

Some experts argue that Iran needs to continue playing the non-diplomatic card to secure its rightful share of the Helmand River waters. This sentiment was echoed by Fadahossein Maleki, a prominent member of Iran’s parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, who called for the use of diplomacy to pressure the Taliban. Maleki also criticized the Iranian government for quickly handing over the Afghan embassy in Tehran to the Taliban, which could have been used as leverage.

The use of various tools and cards to pressure Afghanistan to release Iran’s rightful water share is being considered. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has been studying non-diplomatic options to protect the rights of its people in relation to the Helmand River waters. The potential disruption of trade flowing through the Chabahar port and the use of fuel supplies to Afghanistan are among the cards that could be played to apply pressure.

Representative Muhammad Sarkazy of Sistan-Balochistan province urged Iranian authorities to review the policy of accepting Afghan migrants. He highlighted that Iran hosts approximately 7 million Afghan migrants, including 700,000 students studying in Iranian schools for free. Sarkazy emphasized that 90 percent of Afghan nationals entered Iran illegally, and Tehran has the right to return them under international law.

While public opinion in Iran is outraged by Kabul’s stance on President Rahim’s warnings, some have cautioned against putting excessive pressure on the Taliban, fearing it may undermine Iran’s security path.

It remains to be seen how Iran will navigate this complex situation and ensure the fair distribution of the Helmand River waters while addressing the impending environmental and humanitarian crisis.

