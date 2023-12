(LaPresse) In Baghdad, Iraq, the Christian community is preparing for Christmas. In the Muslim-majority capital there is no shortage of decorations and trees while many inhabitants on the Saturday before Christmas crowd the shopping centers and shops to buy gifts, despite the inflation weighing on the pockets of Iraqis. The pastry shops also prepared special desserts for the holidays. (LaPresse)

