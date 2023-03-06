Home World Iraq banned the import of alcohol | Info
The decision is based on the municipal law on imports from this year.

Iraq has banned the import of alcoholic beverages amid criticism from Christian members of parliament.

The Iraqi General Administration of Customs states that all customs points have been ordered to prohibit the entry of all types of alcoholic beverages.

The move is based on the municipal import law of 2023, which prohibits the import, production and sale of alcoholic beverages.

The law was adopted by the Iraqi parliament in October 2016, but only came into force last month.

However, the implementation of the law drew criticism from Christian lawmaker Farouk Hana Ato, who said the law “contradicts the basics of the Iraqi constitution”.

“The Iraqi constitution, which emphasizes individual freedoms, cannot be violated,” he said.

Last week, five Christian members of the Iraqi parliament filed a lawsuit in Federal Court challenging the constitutionality of the importation law.

According to the Iraqi Human Rights Commission, there are about 250,000 Christians in Iraq.

There are at least 200 licensed liquor stores in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

(Anatolia)

