Basra. One football match between the national teams of Iraq and Oman. The crowd – many still looking for a ticket to enter – which besieges the stadium from the early hours of the morning. And the situation gets out of hand, with dozens of people fell to the ground and trampled on by those who manage to remain standing. The toll, however provisional, is dramatic: at least two dead and about eighty injured, according to reports to Al Jazeera by the Ministry of the Interior.

The disaster occurred this morning in the Iraqi city of Basra, where it is scheduled tonight the final of the Arab Gulf Cup, a soccer tournament that began on January 6 and was attended by the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – as well as Yemen and Iraq. It is the first time since 1979 that Iraq hosts the competition and the anticipation for the grand final is very high.

Indonesia, clashes in the stadium after a football match: 125 dead and more than 100 injured 02 October 2022



Witnesses say the turnstiles were still closed when the crowd began pushing towards the gates, overwhelming those in front. The area in front of the stadium was subsequently occupied by emergency vehicles, for the transport of the injured to the hospital and the recovery of the bodies.