Tensions are skyrocketing in Iraq, where the army has declared a curfew across the country following riots in the capital after Iraqi Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr announced his retirement from political life after 20 years of activity in post Iraq. -Saddam Hussein.

Sadr, winner of the legislative elections in October, raised the tone of the political protest after last Saturday he proposed to all the political-sectarian leaders to withdraw from their respective posts to make way for “reforms”. And this in the context of the prolonged political and institutional stalemate for the formation of the new government.

Curfew in the country

Following the announcement, numerous supporters of Sadr poured into the streets of the Green Zone and even entered the presidential palace of the Iraqi capital.

The Iraqi army has consequently introduced a curfew, first in Baghdad starting at 15.30 local time (14.30 in Italy) and then throughout the country for an indefinite period. “The security forces invite the demonstrators to withdraw immediately from the Green Zone”, reads the communiqué of the Baghdad Joint Operations Command, the army office that brings together all the military and police components responsible for the security of the capital and the its surroundings. The curfew was introduced, the statement reads, “to prevent clashes or bloodshed among Iraqis”.

Tear, dead and wounded

According to reports from Iraqi TV al Iraqiyam, the security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowd of demonstrators from Sadr in front of the Palace of the Republic. According to information released by al Jazeera and al Arabiya, bursts of automatic rifles and gunshots were heard in central Baghdad, during clashes between security forces and demonstrators of leader Moqtada Sadr. Some sources speak of “pro-Iranian militiamen” infiltrated who, according to the testimonies collected among the Sadrists, opened fire on police officers. According to some information there are some injured and at least two dead. The information, however, cannot be independently verified on the ground.