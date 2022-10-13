BAGDAD- Some missiles hit the Green Zone of Bagdad, the fortified area where foreign embassies and government buildings are located. Al Arabiya reports, according to which there are victims.

The sirens are sounded from the compound of the American embassy in the Iraqi capital. Local sources also report that the Dawa party headquarters, west of Baghdad, was targeted by a rocket. The Basnews website specifies that the meeting of Parliament to elect the new president had not yet begun at the time of the bombs.