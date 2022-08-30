Iran has closed its land borders and blocked flights to Iraq where violence rekindled yesterday after the withdrawal from politics of the Shiite leader Moqtada al-Sadr and the raid of his supporters in the Green Zone of Baghdad. So far at least 32 protesters have lost their lives and over 380 have been injured, medical sources said, while a curfew has been in place in the country since yesterday.

Protesters loyal to clergy Muqtada al-Sadr, who resigned on Monday, roped down the concrete barriers outside the government building and broke through the building’s gates. Many rushed to the sumptuous halls and halls of the palace, a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state and foreign dignitaries. The Iraqi military announced a nationwide curfew and the interim premier suspended cabinet sessions in response to the violence. Medical officials said dozens of protesters were injured by gunfire and tear gas and physical clashes with riot police.

Tehran’s decision came as millions of Iranians were preparing to travel to Iraq for the annual pilgrimage to Kerbala on the occasion of Arbain which this year falls between 16 and 17 September. Kuwait, which shares more than 250 km of border with Iraq, has urged its citizens to leave the country or to postpone the trip, while Emirates has blocked flights to Baghdad, making it known that it “monitors the situation closely”.

Meanwhile, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that the country’s embassy in the Green Zone of Baghdad has been evacuated. “There are gunfights around the embassy in Baghdad. Our staff are working at the German embassy in another part of the city, ”Hoekstra wrote on Twitter.

In a note, the Farnesina affirms that “Italy expresses strong concern about the ongoing riots in the Iraqi capital, which have also caused victims and injuries, and appeals for restraint to all interested parties so that a dangerous escalation. The right to freely express one’s dissent cannot translate into violence and clashes ”. “It is necessary that all representative institutions can function regularly in compliance with the Constitution and Iraqi law and in the interest of the entire population,” the note continues. “Italy hopes for a resumption of constructive dialogue between all Iraqi political forces so that a phase of uncertainty will be brought to an end and the way to a widely supported and recognized government that offers the country security, stability and prosperity”.