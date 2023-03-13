Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani launched an initiative today to plant five million palm trees and other trees across the country in an attempt to mitigate the harmful effects of climate change.

Izvor: Shutterstock

“We have launched a vegetation development project aimed at combating desertification through contracting with specialized international companies, especially in areas where sandstorms occur locally,” said Al Sudani.

He called on Iraq’s allies, as well as the UN, to support Iraq’s efforts to address climate change, adding that neighboring countries’ monopoly on water control increases Iraq’s vulnerability to water shortages.

“Iraq will call for a regional climate conference that will soon be held in Baghdad,” Al Sudani added.

Iraq has been hit by severe droughts in recent years, in which more than seven million people lost their income from agriculture and fishing, Bloomberg reminds.

The war-torn, oil-rich country has experienced high temperatures, constant drought, an increase in the number of sandstorms and halving of cropland, which has been caused by extreme weather conditions resulting from climate change.