Iraqi President Visits Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader: Even if there is only one American in Iraq, it is too many – yqqlm

- Iraqi president visits Iran, Iranian supreme leader: Even one American in Iraq is too many Jingchu.com
- Iranian leader slams U.S. presence in Middle East Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- The president of this country said: The United States undermines regional security and stability! Previously delivered a speech: The US military must leave… Sina
- Iran: US unreliable and not Iraq’s friend Lianhe Zaobao
- “Not a friend of Iraq” Iran: The United States is not reliable – International – Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
