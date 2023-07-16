Iraqi Prime Minister and Syrian President Strengthen Bilateral Relations and Cooperation in the Arab Region’s New Situation

Iraqi Prime Minister, Sudani, made a visit to Damascus, Syria on July 16th to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation in various sectors. The two leaders, Sudani and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, focused on areas such as economy, trade, transportation, industry, and political consultations. Additionally, they held talks regarding joint efforts in combating terrorism.

The meeting between Sudani and al-Assad emphasized the importance of mutual support and solidarity between Syria and Iraq in different circumstances. The historic and brotherly relationship between the two countries was highlighted, with both sides intending to deepen their connection further.

Following their discussions, a joint press conference was held where President al-Assad expressed optimism about positive trends in the Arab region. He urged both Iraq and Syria to seize this opportunity to strengthen their relations with Arab countries. Sudani’s visit was seen as a chance to establish institutional relations and achieve significant progress in bilateral cooperation. Particularly in the economic and trade sectors, it was anticipated to help Syria break the barriers imposed by Western sanctions.

Sudani affirmed Iraq’s long-standing support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He called on Western nations to lift their unilateral sanctions against Syria, which have only worsened the suffering of the Syrian people. Iraq pledged to actively assist Syria in its economic recovery and cooperate on issues such as countering terrorism and addressing water shortages.

The visit by the Iraqi Prime Minister to Syria was seen as a reflection of the new situation in the Arab region, emphasizing the need for deepening cooperation between the two countries. Both leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthening their ties and achieving mutual growth and prosperity.