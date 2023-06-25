Ireland kicks off identification of 796 children buried in mass grave at former Tuam orphanage

Ireland is trying if not to make peace, then at least to atone for its past. More than five years after the terrifying discovery of the gigantic mass grave of the former Tuam orphanage in County Galway, operations have begun to identify and give a proper burial to the remains of 796 children: fetuses, newborns and babies up to three years of age. ‘age.

The first DNA tests on the bones amassed in the underground structure of over twenty rooms tell that they belonged to children who died between 1925 and 1961. The structure was managed by the nuns of the Good help and housed single mothers who had had children out of wedlock, their babies and also many orphans. Women and children were forced to live in terrible conditions, so much so that they often died of hunger and hardship. They were buried in a hasty and informal way, often without the bodies being identified in any way.

A horror for which the Irish bishops apologized for the first time in 2014. After the public admission of the Irish Catholic Church, which managed many of these centres, decades of secrets and cover-ups began to be investigated. Excavations began in October 2016 following a request from the Mother and Baby Home Commissioncharged with investigating allegations of abuse in 18 nun-run shelters for single mothers and orphans between 1922 and 1998.

“Children were treated like commodities. The cutest ones were given up for adoption: it was a racket to make money. Those who had no hope were left to die – he tells al Guardian Catherine Corless, local historian among the first to denounce this horror -. The bones have mixed, they are filled with water. But I’m still there. All this time, those poor little remnants have been disintegrating.’

A team of forensic investigators led by Daniel MacSweeney, former envoy of the International Committee of the Red Cross, was commissioned by the government to exhume, analyze and identify the remains. The age of the remains, the fact that they are children and that they have been exposed to water will complicate analysis and identification, but the independent excavation team will use the latest techniques to compare the DNA samples with those of living relatives .

“This will be one of the most complex operations of its kind in the world,” he said in an interview Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Children, the Minister for Children -. The goal is to give a respectful burial to all remains. I have always regarded Tuam as a stain on our national conscience. The fact that the remains of the children were treated so callously, even in death, is deeply disturbing.”

