Ireland: mandatory health labeling for alcohol is legal

Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has signed into law the regulation requiring the labeling of alcohol with health warnings. He announces the Ministry of Health in Dublin. First example in Europe, the law requires the labels of alcoholic products to indicate the calorie content and grams of alcohol in the product and contain warnings on the risk of consuming alcohol during pregnancy and on the risk of liver disease and fatal cancers due to alcohol consumption .

The law will apply after a three-year transition period, from May 22, 2026. “I am delighted that we are the first country in the world to take this step and introduce comprehensive health labeling of alcohol products,” Donnelly said. It’s time for other countries to follow our example.”

The Irish labeling on alcohol has raised criticism from several EU states, including Italy, from WTO member states and from alcoholic beverage producers because it is an “unjustified and disproportionate” barrier to trade.

The European Commission has given the go-ahead for silent assent to the Irish proposal, despite the criticisms of 13 states including Italy. The topic will be on the agenda of a meeting of the “technical barriers to trade” committee on 21 June. Last week, European and national associations of wine, beer and spirits producers presented official complaints to the EU Commission to open an infringement procedure against Ireland.