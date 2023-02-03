Home World Ireland: moving forward with the anti-wine law. “Labels in two-three months, we hope all EU countries follow us”
Ireland: moving forward with the anti-wine law. “Labels in two-three months, we hope all EU countries follow us”

He announces it to the head of the tobacco and alcohol control unit of the Dublin Ministry of Health, Claire Gordon

Ireland is going ahead with its idea of ​​integrating health indications on possible harm into alcohol labels, and is also pronouncing an extension of these “warnings” to other European Union countries as well.
In fact, on Friday 3 February, the head of the tobacco and alcohol control unit of the Dublin Ministry of Health, Claire Gordon, announced the timing of the anti-alcohol plan, which provides for notification to the WTO and the green light «within 2 o 3 months”.

The hope – Gordon underlined – is “that within 2 or 3 months we will be able to give the go-ahead to this law” and later “that all the other” countries “follow us”, Gordon said at an EU event on the fight against cancer. “We are very grateful and in fact a little surprised that we have successfully passed the EU assessment” because it is “in some way a violation of the single market”.

The next formal steps include a notification by Ireland to the World Trade Organisation, as the new labeling scheme could be considered a barrier to international trade. Dublin is aware that the transition to the WTO could present difficulties, but aims to successfully close the procedure.

