The SGAE Foundation launches the SGAE Sessions , a new collaboration, in this case with Alhambra Monkey Week. Recorded from the studio Charterhouse Center Cite during the celebration in the Seville auditorium of the Alhambra Monkey Week the November 25 and 26, 2022 these sessions present an opportunity to enjoy various musical artists in an intimate format, with small performances and studio interviews.

Produced by the SGAE Foundation and Alhambra Monkey Week, in collaboration with the SGAE and various teachers and students from the EUSA University Center, SGAE Sessions aims to “offer a fresh and close proposal with artists and groups of various generations that populate this City of Music in which becomes the Sevillian festival every year. And where to discover today, as is usual in the event, the music of tomorrow”.