Irfan Jašarević and Jozef Amoa miss Nefči | Sports

The players of Železničar will be significantly weakened in the second leg of the second round of the Conference League qualifiers.

The Blues from “Grbavica” travel to Baku tonight for a match against Nefči, but coach Nermin Bašić will not be able to count on Irfan Jašarević and Jozef Amo, two of the best players, due to injuries on Thursday (19:00).

Jašarević has a distortion of the ankle joint, and Amoa has a sprained adductor tendon, for which recovery is necessary for seven days.

When we add to that the previously injured Semir Stilić and Amer Drinawho was suspended due to a card, it is clear that the Sarajevo team will be significantly weakened in Azerbaijan.

Let us remind you that the first match at “Grbavica” ended in a 2:2 draw with a goal by Rahman Hadzijev in stoppage time.

The winner of the duel between Netci and Želja will most likely play Besiktas in the next round of the competition, which defeated Tirana (3:1) in the first match.

