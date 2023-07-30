Home » Irfan Jašarević and Jozef Amoa miss Nefči | Sports
World

Irfan Jašarević and Jozef Amoa miss Nefči | Sports

by admin
Irfan Jašarević and Jozef Amoa miss Nefči | Sports

The players of Železničar will be significantly weakened in the second leg of the second round of the Conference League qualifiers.

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel Konjhodžić

The Blues from “Grbavica” travel to Baku tonight for a match against Nefči, but coach Nermin Bašić will not be able to count on Irfan Jašarević and Jozef Amo, two of the best players, due to injuries on Thursday (19:00).

Jašarević has a distortion of the ankle joint, and Amoa has a sprained adductor tendon, for which recovery is necessary for seven days.

When we add to that the previously injured Semir Stilić and Amer Drinawho was suspended due to a card, it is clear that the Sarajevo team will be significantly weakened in Azerbaijan.

Let us remind you that the first match at “Grbavica” ended in a 2:2 draw with a goal by Rahman Hadzijev in stoppage time.

The winner of the duel between Netci and Želja will most likely play Besiktas in the next round of the competition, which defeated Tirana (3:1) in the first match.

See also  Who will manage and operate Kabul Airport after the US military leaves?

You may also like

Qiu Chengxun’s Wife Reunites with ‘Superman Returns’ Co-Stars,...

Niger, pro-coup leaders attack the French embassy. Elisha:...

“Not even my underwear left me,” and the...

Putin Commends Courageous Sailors and Celebrates Navy Day...

Udinese News | Padelli: “I work to be...

Storm in South Tyrol | Info

The first photos from the scene of the...

Antarctic ice cap is missing a chunk as...

in thousands in the square – Corriere TV

China-Latin America Poverty Reduction and Development Forum: Promoting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy