Irfan Smajlaić after the draw Borac – Sloboda | Sport

The coach of Borca commented on the duel with Sloboda in Borik.

Source: Mondo – Nebojša Šatara

Borac had the last attack against Sloboda, managed to send a shot, but Andrej Klimavac hit the post and the match ended with a score of 22:22.

After the game, Sloboda coach Mirko Mikić admitted that today he had a stronger motive than usual and that he wanted to win, and Borca coach Irfan Smajlagić also gave his comment.

“It was an interesting game, I think it was interesting for the audience, and for us on the field there was uncertainty, energy, everything that adorns sports. The experience remains, we had a situation where we decided the game in the last seconds. It is an experience that we have to survive, in any case, it would have been better if we had scored, but let’s move on.”

When asked if a draw was the fairest outcome, given that neither Borac nor Sloboda had a greater advantage than two goals, he answered:

“In sport, we don’t know what is realistic and what is fair, what is realistic is what is achieved in the end. The nuances decide, when a mistake is made, not every mistake has the same weight. The result is as it is, we will evaluate what could have been better, where there were omissions”, said the Borca coach and added:

“They closed our flow of the ball, but we have these difficulties, which is not known from the sidelines. We were handicapped, we had to constantly play the same line-up and it is felt by some players. These are circumstances that we have to get used to and win games”.