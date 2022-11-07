(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Irish study finds that “long new crown” patients recover slowly, and the infection rate of mutant strain BQ.1 increases in Israel

China News Agency, Beijing, November 7th. Comprehensive news: A study by University College Cork in Ireland found that almost 90% of “long new crown” patients did not return to a fully healthy state long after the initial infection, with a third of Two of the study participants reported persistent symptoms. In Israel, where infections caused by the Omikron subvariant BQ.1 and its sub-lineages are increasing, Israeli experts are calling for people to be vaccinated and take precautions.

Europe and America: Irish study finds slow recovery of ‘long-coronavirus’ patients

According to the Irish Times, a study by University of Cork in Ireland found that almost 90% of “long-term new crown” patients did not return to a fully healthy state long after their initial infection. While some symptoms, such as fever, decreased in frequency, two-thirds of study participants reported persistent symptoms, including fatigue, heart palpitations, chest pain, and stomach upset.

More than a quarter of the 988 participants in the study, which was conducted using an online questionnaire, said their symptoms were improving, but 43 percent thought their symptoms were continuing and 23 percent thought their symptoms had recurred, the report said. , 7% believed symptoms would worsen over time.

Of those participants, a significant number said that Covid-19 symptoms remained moderate to severe restrictions on their daily lives, with about 16% saying they were unable to work, and about six in 10 were absent from work due to symptoms.

University Cork immunologist Liam O’Mahoni said the survey highlighted that Covid-19 infection not only affects the lungs, but may also have significant long-term effects on multiple organ systems.

According to the latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 12:21 on the 7th Beijing time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the United States reached 97,741,764, and the cumulative number of deaths was 1,072,594.

According to the Argentine National Daily (LA NACION), according to the data reported by the Ministry of Health of Argentina on the 6th, the cumulative number of deaths from the new crown in the country has exceeded 130,000, making it the 14th country in the world to exceed this number. The province of Buenos Aires and the federal capital (the city of Buenos Aires) have cumulatively reported the most deaths in the country.

Asia and Oceania: Variant BQ.1 infection on the rise in Israel

The Times of Israel reported on the 6th that in Israel, infections caused by the Omikron sub-variant BQ.1 and its sub-lineages are increasing and now account for 17% of the country’s new crown infections. Israel’s top epidemiologist, Nadav Davidovich, said, “We expect it to start spreading rapidly, which should be our concern, prompting us to vaccinate and take preventive measures.” He called on high-risk groups to wear masks on public transport and in public places, and reiterated the importance of vaccinations.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reported on the 7th that as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had added 18,671 new confirmed cases of new crown compared with 0:00 the previous day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 25.856 million. There were 18 new deaths, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 29,000. Affected by the reduction in testing over the weekend, the number of new cases in the country in a single day was almost halved from the previous day, but 167 more than the reported value a week ago (October 31), the report said.

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV (NHK) report, Japan added 66,397 new confirmed cases of the new crown on the 6th, and 46 new deaths.

According to Malaysia’s “Sin Chew Daily” report, the country added 3,913 new confirmed cases of new crown on the 6th, and 5 new deaths. Active cases rose to 36,716, an increase of 134 from the previous day.

According to the UAE’s “The National” (The National), the UAE health authorities announced that from 6:00 on the 7th, the country will lift most of the new crown epidemic prevention restrictions, but the public still needs to wear masks in health facilities, and positive infections need to be quarantined for 5 sky.

According to the “New Zealand Herald” report, New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said on the 7th that in the past week, there were 20,802 new confirmed cases of new crowns and 41 new deaths in the country. (Finish)

