IRIZAR E-MOBILITY Agreement with Orleans Métropole for the supply of seven 100% electric buses – Companies

Irizar e-mobility has reached an agreement with Orleans Métropole for the supply of seven 100% electric buses of the 12-metre-long Irizar ie tram model.

With this new order, this French metropolis is once again relying on Irizar e-mobility to renew its bus fleet. Delivery of the first units is scheduled for the end of next year.

These vehicles, in addition to being silent and environmentally friendly, are characterized by their innovative and modern design, similar to that of a tram. They are equipped with cameras in place of rear-view mirrors, hubcaps and driver assistance systems, etc. The interior stands out for being an accessible, bright and pleasant space.

The buses will be equipped with the latest Irizar Group technologies and will have 3 doors, 22 seats, 2 wheelchair/stroller spaces and a ramp. They will be fitted with state-of-the-art batteries with more stored energy than previous buses and will be recharged at night by slow charging in depots.

Vehicle management will be entrusted to Keolis Métropole Orléans. Keolis is present in fourteen countries around the world and is one of the leading public transport operators in France, Europe and the rest of the world.

Irizar e-mobility thus continues with its strong strategic commitment to the brand and customized projects in France, where it has already launched several in various cities including Paris, Marseille, Aix-en-Provence, Strasbourg, Amiens or Bayonne.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

