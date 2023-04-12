Home World Irma Serjanić changed her religion and accepted Orthodoxy Entertainment
Irma Serjanić changed her religion and accepted Orthodoxy Entertainment

Irma Serjanić changed her religion and accepted Orthodoxy Entertainment

Singer and former member of the Cooperative Irma Serjanić renounced her religion and accepted Orthodoxy.

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić

Dejan Dragojević only admitted after four years that he changed his religion and converted to Islam, all because of his ex-wife Dalila, with whom he was married for five years.

His decision met with mixed reactions from the public, and the starlet Tamara Đurić condemned him the most, with whom he had a public fight over it. However, Dejan is not the only member of the Cooperative who decided to take this step. Singer Irma Serjanić renounced her religion and accepted Orthodoxy.

Many people were surprised when Irma shared a photo on her Instagram in which she showed that she was ready to paint eggs and the upcoming Easter, precisely because she is of the Islamic religion. The story started that she changed her religion, which she has now confirmed to the media.

“Respect and friendship! My choice is mine! Don’t forget that even now I love and respect everyone!”, wrote Irma on Instagram, then announced to the media:

“Yes, it’s true that I accepted Orthodoxy. My choice – my business! I will always and forever love everyone, faith has never characterized anyone and what kind of person they are. This is my choice and it should be respected,” Irma told Pink .rs.

