Iron Galaxy is back on the game, Series X|S update coming soon

Iron Galaxy is back on the game, Series X|S update coming soon

Great news for fans of fighting games and especially of Killer Instinct: Microsoft today announced that Iron Galaxythe studio that brought the game forward from 2014 to 2016 with the two versions “Season 1” and “Season 2”, has finally returned to work on the title.

This renewed collaboration will lead to the release in the autumn period of 10th Anniversary Updatewhich as the name suggests will mark 10 years since the release of the game and will include gameplay balancesand improved matchmaking and the 4K support for Xbox Series X|S.

But this could be just the beginning: MS and Iron Galaxy haven’t unbuttoned themselves on the matter, but the return of Iron Galaxy to the series could mean big news for the future of the franchise, especially now that the American studio has finished two substantial projects on which ones he was working on, that is Metroid Prime Remastered for Nintendo and the PC version of The Last of Us Part1 for Sony. Fingers crossed!

