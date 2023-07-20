Iron Maiden, breaking latest news of their concert in Barcelona (2023)

the one of Iron Maiden It is a difficult and at the same time simple phenomenon to explain. There are many contextual elements apparently against it: supposed musical tendencies in the antipodes of the British proposal, media inertia often too self-referential and a general opinion, at least in our country, traditionally allergic to anything that comes close to the heavy metal label.

Faced with this list of grievances, we face a new sold out of Iron Maiden in Barcelona barely a year after his conquest of the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The reasons that offset the balance in favor of the sextet, already described in our previous breaking latest news, are still fully valid twelve months later. And what is really remarkable and surprising is that at Sant Jordi the band was even more energetic and defiant.

To the sound, powerful and clear as we rarely have the pleasure of hearing in venues of this size, was added a physical delivery typical of a group of thirty-somethings and a house-brand theatrical staging that did not shy away from any of its stage gags: predictable tricks, but no less expected and applauded by the audience. A visual circus, depending on how you look at it, but never empty, orchestrated with meaning and always at the service of a show in which the songs are always the protagonists. These were divided between his last “Senjutsu” (2021) and the 1986 classic “Somewhere in Time”. Almost four decades apart that were dissipated thanks to a time travel already announced in the very name of the current tour, “The Future Past Tour”with which they overlapped two temporal levels, recording but also vital: adolescence and maturity, veterans and new generations shouting and chanting in unison.

They started with an impetuous “Caught Somewhere in Time” that made clear their exceptional state of form; They continued with “Stranger in a Strange Land”, with the first appearance of Eddie of the night, his traditional stilt walker, this time with the appearance of the futuristic bounty hunter on the cover of the aforementioned single, and they alternated pieces from both albums without risk of causing any temporal paradox: “The Writing on the Wall”, “Days of Future Past”, “The Time Machine”, “Death of the Celts” sounded, preceded by an emotional speech by Bruce Di ckinson defending the Catalan nation and culture, and, already in the encores, “Hell on Earth”. Interspersed, as an invisible seam, “The Prisoner”, an applauded “Can I Play With Madness” or the inevitable “Fear of the Dark”, turned into an unsuspected anthem for all audiences, “Iron Maiden” or “The Trooper”. But the most emotional and celebrated of the night corresponded to his futuristic eighties album: “Heaven Can Wait”, an epic and unprecedented “Alexander the Great” and a “Wasted Years” as a finishing touch that managed to make our hair stand on end.

The rhythm section of Steve Harris and Nicko McBrain advanced at all times iron, unscathed, paving the way for the guitar triad of Murray, Gers and, especially, Adrian Smith, pure magic. And in the central focus of the function, a Dickinson, once again, exultant and with an amazing combination of vocal prowess, charisma and stage presence who hit all the notes with no apparent effort and did not rest even between songs with his banter with his refined British accent. After his last two visits, and in case anyone still doubted it, I think we can affirm that we are facing the best current heavy metal vocalist. Or rather: past, present and future. Reverence.