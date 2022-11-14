In the first ten months of 2022, the arrivals of irregular migrants detected at the external borders of the EU were approximately 275,500, an increase of 73% compared to the first ten months of 2021 and the highest since 2016. Frontex reports. The most active route of all is that of the Western Balkans, where 128,438 illegal crossings were recorded, up 168%. The high number of crossings is due to repeated attempts to cross the border by people already present in the Western Balkans, as well as to migrants who arrive in Belgrade by plane, without the need for a visa, and then try to cross the EU borders by land . The majority are Burundians, Afghans and Iraqis.

The second busiest route is that of the Central Mediterranean, the one involving Italy and the most risky, with 79,140 detections (+ 59%). The majority are Egyptians, Tunisians and Bangladeshis. Strong increase also for the Eastern Mediterranean route, with 35,343 arrivals (+ 122%); both that of the Western Mediterranean, towards mainland Spain, with 12,347 arrivals (-27%), and that of West Africa, towards the Canaries, with 14,136 arrivals (-16%), fell.

The irregular outflow to the United Kingdom increased sharply, with 62,323 detections (+ 70%). Irregular arrivals from the eastern land border decreased (5,229, -30%; the figure does not include the arrivals of refugees from Ukraine, who enjoy temporary protection due to the war).