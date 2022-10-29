Original title: Owen suspected of supporting anti-Semitic film Cai Chongxin expressed disappointment

On October 29, Beijing time, Nets player Irving supported a movie on social media that seemed to be related to anti-Semitism.

Nets owner Tsai Chongxin wrote on social media: “I’m disappointed that Kyrie Irving seems to support a movie based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation. I want to sit down with him and make sure he understands. This is bad for all of us, as a person of faith, it is wrong to promote hatred based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

In the social media comment area, Cai Chongxin said: “This is a much bigger thing than basketball.”

Subsequently, the Nets official issued a statement: “The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and will not tolerate any form of hate speech. We believe that in this situation, we must first have an honest and open dialogue. We appreciate that during this period Those who support us, including the American Anti-Defamation League.” (xixi)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: