Is America threatened with bankruptcy? | Info

Janet Yellen on Monday urged Congress to act “as soon as possible” to address the $31.4 trillion cap. The debt ceiling has been raised, extended or revised 78 times since 1960.

Izvor: Unsplash / Alexander Mils

American Finance Minister Janet Yellen warned that the US would could run out of cash until June 1 if Congress fails to raise or suspend the debt ceiling. Hitting the debt ceiling would mean the government is no longer able to borrow money.

On Monday, Jelen called on Congress to react “as soon as possible” to address the $31.4 trillion cap.

President Joe Biden called a meeting of congressional leaders on the issue to 9. maj.

The debt ceiling has been raised, extended or revised 78 times since 1960.

In this case, Republicans in the House of Representatives demanded drastic reduction in consumption and undoing some aspects of President Biden’s agenda – including his agenda write-off of student loans and green energy tax credits – in exchange for votes to raise the debt ceiling. This in turn drew criticism from Senate Democrats and President Biden, who last Sunday said the issue was “non-negotiable.”

The president, however, is under increasing pressure from business groups – including the US Chamber of Commerce – to discuss the Republican proposals.

All of this could shake global financial markets and undermine confidence in the US as a global business partner for the first time in history.

Izvor: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Experts have warned that default could also lead to the US going into recession and unemployment rising. It would also mean that the US would not be able to borrow money to pay government and military personnel salaries, Social Security checks or other obligations. Even weather forecasts could be affected, as many rely on data from the federally funded National Weather Service.

In a letter to members of Congress on Tuesday, Yelen said that “we have learned from past debt limit impasses that waiting until the last minute to suspend or raise the debt limit can seriously harm business and consumer confidence, can raise short-term borrowing costs for tax obligees, and that they may negatively affect the credit rating of the United States of America”.

Jelen added that it is impossible to know with certainty when exactly the US will run out of cash. Her announcement came on the same day that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reported that there is a “significantly increased risk that the Treasury will run out of funds in early June.”

“The estimated date of depletion remains uncertain, however, because the timing and amount of collection of income and expenses in the coming weeks is difficult to predict.“, according to the CBO report.

The Treasury plans to increase borrowing by the end of the quarter ending in June, totaling about $726 billion — about $449 billion more than planned earlier this year. Officials said that was partly due to lower-than-expected income tax revenue, higher government spending and a lower-than-expected early-quarter cash balance.

In a joint statement Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the U.S. “does not have the luxury of waiting until June 1 to come together, pass legislation to avoid default and prevent catastrophic consequences for our economy and millions of American families.”

Izvor: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

“Republicans cannot allow right-wing extremism to hold our nation hostage. For generations, Congress has made spending and revenue decisions as part of the annual budget process, which is currently underway“, the statement said. “It is the appropriate place for debate and discussion about our nation’s fiscal picture – not in a hostage situation where extreme MAGA Republicans are trying to impose their radical agenda on America.

On the Republican side, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy accused President Biden of “refusing to do his job” and “threatening to lead our nation to its first default.”

“The clock is ticking,” McCarthy said in a statement. “After three months of inaction by the Biden administration, the House has acted, and there is a bill in the Senate as we speak that would put it at risk of default. The Senate and the President need to get to work — and soon.”

In another letter sent to members of Congress in January, Jelen said the Treasury Department had begun “extraordinary measures” to avoid a government bankruptcy.

(EURACTIV.rs)