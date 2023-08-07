Home » Is Apple working on AI | MobIT
The CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, answered the question of whether he is developing artificial intelligence.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the increased R&D spending the company has shown so far in the fiscal year is driven in part by its work on generative artificial intelligence. According to data so far, Apple has invested $22.61 billion in research and development, which is $3.12 billion more than last year’s budget.

The search for innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has led technology companies to allocate more financial resources. In an interview with Reuters, Tim Cook said Apple will continue to invest in and innovate its products using AI technologies to “help enrich people’s lives.”.

“Obviously we’re investing a lot and it shows in the R&D spending that you’re looking at,” Cook said, without elaborating.

Previous rumors have suggested that Apple is working on its own AI platform, such as ChatGPT with the signature of the company OpenAI, which, unlike one of the most popular chatbots at the moment, is intended only for internal use of the company. What’s more, it really looks like whatever new AI technologies Apple is working on, they won’t be available to the public, at least not anytime soon.

Just a few days ago, following a request from the White House, major technology companies working in the field of artificial intelligence formed an association focused on artificial intelligence called “Frontier Model Forum”. Its main goal is to ensure the safe and responsible development of frontier AI models. Apple is not part of this association, which means that its AI developments could only be used for internal purposes, at least for now.

Despite not officially announcing the use of artificial intelligence in its products, Apple has already implemented advanced machine learning models in the iPhone camera and “assistant” Siri. Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 15 will come with artificial intelligence integration in the iOS Health app.

