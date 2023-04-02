Dr. Nebojša Tasić reveals which foods harm heart health.

Margarine, coconut oil, chips, processed desserts and bacon are foods, according to experts, that harm the heart the most. They increase the risk of heart disease, and what kind of damage do they cause to the body and what can we replace them with, Dr. Nebojša Tasić, cardiologist, explained in “Jutru” on Prva. Many like to eat bacon and it seems that always causes controversy in society – whether she is healthy or not. The cardiologist pointed out that we should eat it, but in moderate quantities.

“Coconut oil is not part of our normal diet and I don’t think we need to talk about it. I would like to draw attention to something that people know very well, which is fried food. It carries a risk, and not only for heart diseases. So, all kinds of food that are preserved like ham, prosciutto, canned foods that are full of nitrites and nitrates. Simply, their processing mechanism is bad. They should not be avoided, but should be moderated. You cannot give the same prohibitions to someone who is 20 and someone who is 60 years old. I think that every person should check the state of the organism and then follow the program and respect what needs to be eliminated from the diet,” explained the cardiologist and added:

“Earlier there were no healthy alternatives, and today you can find various snacks, from chickpeas, avocado, chia pudding, seeds and the like. We all know they are burek, pizza, white bread, burgers, fried meat, potatoes something that damages the heart. I think it’s ugly to tell people to give up this food,” said the cardiologist.

Bacon was often the main reason for the conflict between experts, and the cardiologist broke the frenzy.

“Bacon is healthy. I mean they are boiled eggs are very healthy, and with a little bacon they are a perfectly healthy breakfast. I am a supporter of a balanced diet. Even unhealthy food in small quantities, if it satisfies a person, will not endanger the body in the long run. Occasional offenses are not so terrible,” said Dr. Tasić and added:

“Dark chocolate and red wine are very healthy, but if they are in moderate stakes. Moderation and consultation with a doctor are the most important. That’s how we get a lot of years of life, and quality ones at that“, revealed the cardiologist.

