Home World Is bacon bad for the heart | Magazine
World

Is bacon bad for the heart | Magazine

by admin
Is bacon bad for the heart | Magazine

Dr. Nebojša Tasić reveals which foods harm heart health.

Source: MONDO/Goran Sivački/TV Prva/screenshot

Margarine, coconut oil, chips, processed desserts and bacon are foods, according to experts, that harm the heart the most. They increase the risk of heart disease, and what kind of damage do they cause to the body and what can we replace them with, Dr. Nebojša Tasić, cardiologist, explained in “Jutru” on Prva. Many like to eat bacon and it seems that always causes controversy in society – whether she is healthy or not. The cardiologist pointed out that we should eat it, but in moderate quantities.

“Coconut oil is not part of our normal diet and I don’t think we need to talk about it. I would like to draw attention to something that people know very well, which is fried food. It carries a risk, and not only for heart diseases. So, all kinds of food that are preserved like ham, prosciutto, canned foods that are full of nitrites and nitrates. Simply, their processing mechanism is bad. They should not be avoided, but should be moderated. You cannot give the same prohibitions to someone who is 20 and someone who is 60 years old. I think that every person should check the state of the organism and then follow the program and respect what needs to be eliminated from the diet,” explained the cardiologist and added:

“Earlier there were no healthy alternatives, and today you can find various snacks, from chickpeas, avocado, chia pudding, seeds and the like. We all know they are burek, pizza, white bread, burgers, fried meat, potatoes something that damages the heart. I think it’s ugly to tell people to give up this food,” said the cardiologist.

See also  Today's developments in Russia's war against Ukraine | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

Bacon was often the main reason for the conflict between experts, and the cardiologist broke the frenzy.

“Bacon is healthy. I mean they are boiled eggs are very healthy, and with a little bacon they are a perfectly healthy breakfast. I am a supporter of a balanced diet. Even unhealthy food in small quantities, if it satisfies a person, will not endanger the body in the long run. Occasional offenses are not so terrible,” said Dr. Tasić and added:

Dark chocolate and red wine are very healthy, but if they are in moderate stakes. Moderation and consultation with a doctor are the most important. That’s how we get a lot of years of life, and quality ones at that“, revealed the cardiologist.

(WORLD)

You may also like

Juve, Allegri: ‘Champions? 4 points is a lot....

Syria, soldiers injured in airstrike attributed to Israel

sfk 2000 players saved the driver from drowning...

Skin care Eva Mendez | Magazine

Snow in Serbia in April | Weather forecast

Weather forecast Sunday April 2, 2023 | weather...

Giorgetti: GDP estimates for 2023 will be revised...

Bitter land today, the summary and reactions of...

Barak Bahar’s April Fool’s joke | Sport

The Caravan of Peace in Odessa. And he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy