Tiffanie Turnbull

BBC correspondent in Sydney

July 22, 2022 at 1:05 am

After years of escalating tensions with Australia, China seems to have abruptly changed its mind recently.

“The Chinese side is willing to take the pulse (of bilateral relations), recalibrate and set sail again,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said last week, according to Reuters.

For more than two years, the Australian government has been unable to get the Chinese government to answer the phone, let alone agree to a meeting.

But the meeting between the defense ministers in June and the foreign ministers on the sidelines of the G20 summit earlier this month could be a sign of a thaw in relations. How important is this?

“Words Matter”

Australian Foreign Minister Ng Yingxian hopes the talks are “the first step in stabilizing Australia-China relations”.

Relations between China and Australia deteriorated after Australia banned Chinese telecommunications company Huawei from building 5G networks in 2018, after Australia demanded an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus and criticized China‘s human rights record in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

The Australian wine industry has been hit particularly hard. Before the 2020 tariffs took effect, China was Australia’s most lucrative market – accounting for a third of all its export earnings.

But there has been some bilateral activity since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was elected in May, which some see as optimism.

Jennifer Hsu, a research fellow at the Australian think tank The Lowy Institute, said at this time, everything was just rhetoric.

“I don’t think it’s an olive branch, I wouldn’t say it’s a reset,” she told the BBC. “There’s no commitment from either side at the moment.”

But she said a shift in tone on the Australian side, and no more “chest-beating” moves by the Scott Morrison government, was still a big deal.

Beijing has criticized comments made by the previous Australian government, including when then-Defence Minister Peter Dutton compared China to Germany in the 1930s and said Australia must “prepare for war”.

Wang Yi mentioned this earlier this month, calling the “root cause” of tensions between Canberra and Beijing “irresponsible words and deeds”.

“In Chinese or Asian culture, face is especially important,” Xu Yuanjing said.

“Words matter to Beijing. Clearly, Beijing’s rhetoric and response did show that it was offended.”

In return, Beijing has tempered its inflammatory rhetoric, but both sides must follow up the new rhetoric with action, Xu Yuanjing said.

What do both parties want?

Wang Yi said that Australia can do something to repair relations. Essentially, Australia wants to treat China “like a partner, not an adversary”.

Bryce Wakefield, executive director of the Australian Institute of International Affairs, said it was “unlikely” that China‘s demands would have any impact on Australian policy.

Huang Yingxian repeatedly stressed that Australia will not make “concessions”, she said: “The Australian government has changed, but our national interests and policy environment have not changed.”

On the other hand, the main key point for Australia is trade. It accused Beijing of “economic coercion”.

“What Australia wants is for China to treat it fairly,” Wakefield said.

Australia also wants China to release journalist Cheng Lei and writer Yang Hengjun, which it detained.

Xu Yuanjing and Wakefield agreed that there might be some progress on trade, but other compromises would be difficult to reach.

“I don’t think China will suddenly change its stance and allow Australian citizens their freedom,” Wakefield said.

The real scope of change is unclear

Will the reality change, given that both countries want to make difficult compromises?

“I think China realizes that it has cornered itself in a way,” Wakefield said.

Xu Yuanjing firmly believes that China really needs Australia, especially now.

“This is not to say that Australia is particularly strong in terms of military power … and the coming winter, Australia is a potential provider of secure energy.”

Last year, China suffered from power shortages that left millions without heating, and the government will seek to avoid the trouble that repeated blackouts would bring.

The war in Ukraine further constrains energy supplies and it could turn to Australia, a top coal exporter.

But while warmer words have been exchanged, other challenges have intensified.

Last month, Australia accused a Chinese fighter jet of approaching an Australian reconnaissance plane in the airspace over the South China Sea and making dangerous moves.

Shortly after, an Australian warship was followed by a nuclear-powered submarine, a warship and aircraft as it sailed through the international waters claimed by China, the ABC reported.

Xu Yuanjing said the encounters were a warning.