World

Is China really willing to improve relations with Australia?

Is China really willing to improve relations with Australia? – BBC News in Chinese
  Tiffanie Turnbull
  BBC correspondent in Sydney

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently met.

After years of escalating tensions with Australia, China seems to have abruptly changed its mind recently.

“The Chinese side is willing to take the pulse (of bilateral relations), recalibrate and set sail again,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said last week, according to Reuters.

For more than two years, the Australian government has been unable to get the Chinese government to answer the phone, let alone agree to a meeting.

But the meeting between the defense ministers in June and the foreign ministers on the sidelines of the G20 summit earlier this month could be a sign of a thaw in relations. How important is this?

