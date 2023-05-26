Is Erakovic leaving Red Star | Sports

The young defender could leave the club and bring big money to the club’s coffers.

Source: MN PRESS

Red Star footballers won the trophy in the Serbian Cup with a victory over Čukarik, and this could be the last cup in this mandate of Strahinja Eraković in the red and white jersey. It is clear that the Serbian champion faces a reconstruction of the defense under the command of the Israeli expert Barak Bahar, and the young defender may have announced his departure from the club during the summer transfer window.

In his first statement after the victory, the representative stopper spoke about the challenge of the Champions League that Zvezda will face next fall, but in his voice you could hear that he was not sure whose jersey he would be wearing at that moment. It seems like it is Erakovic’s future in Zvezda is questionableso that the boyhood dream of playing in the Champions League in a red and white jersey could remain unfulfilled for now!

“I don’t know, we’ll see. The transfer window is just starting, it’s too early to talk about it. I’m 22 years old and have 15 more years of my career, I’m sure I’ll play in the Champions League, I’d like it to be with Zvezda, but if it doesn’t happen – my God“, answered Erakovic, for whom the most offers came from Russia in the previous months, but Red Star did not want to sell him for less than 10 million euros.

“A fantastic season is behind us. We may have played weaker at some moments, but if you asked the fans if they wanted trophies more or if we played better without trophies, I believe they would all choose the double crown. Every star player should be overjoyed because we succeeded last night which no one has ever done in our country and won the third double crown in a row,” Eraković added and commented on the cooperation with coach Milojević: “We had good cooperation, personally and teammates. I wish him luck in the continuation of his career and congratulate him on the double crown.“

The young footballer had the opportunity to play against Maccabi from Haifa in the qualification for the Champions League last summer, on whose bench Barak Bahar, the new coach of the red and white team, was sitting. “And he is a good coach who had excellent results in Israel. We have yet to meet him and see his ideas“, concluded the Serbian defender.

We remind you that Strahinja Eraković is a child of Crvena zvezda, through whose younger categories he built his career. Since the summer of 2020, he has been a standard first team member of the red and whites, after playing one season on loan at Grafičar. With matches in the Zvezda jersey, he reached the jersey of the senior national team of Serbia, for which he played four times.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!