Is it a bear or a man in a costume? The video shot in a Chinese zoo has divided the web- Corriere TV

Is it a bear or a man in a costume? The video shot in a Chinese zoo has divided the web- Corriere TV

According to some it is a bear specimen; someone else claims it’s a man in a costume

The video of a bear standing on two legs intent on greeting the patrons of a zoo in China has aroused suspicions and a stir on the web. He would have done it with too unnatural movements, claimed some users on the Chinese social media Weibo, doubting the nature of the animal. For some it would be a man in a costume. The controversy has continued to the point of prompting the staff of the Hangzhou zoo to state the opposite in a statement.

August 2, 2023 – Updated August 2, 2023, 1:03 pm

