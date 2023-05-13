Home » Is it appropriate to sell ice cream just outside Auschwitz?
Is it appropriate to sell ice cream just outside Auschwitz?

Is it appropriate to sell ice cream just outside Auschwitz?

For about ten days at the Auschwitz museum, the most famous Nazi concentration camp in Poland, there has been much discussion about an ice cream kiosk that has just opened near the entrance. The museum, for example, considers it unsuitable for the place and disrespectful of its tragic history, but also says it has no legal means to move it.

The Auschwitz concentration camp, in which it is estimated that at least one million people died, can be visited as a museum since 1946, the year following the release of its prisoners with the end of the Second World War. Hundreds of thousands of visitors go there every year and recently it has often been at the center of controversy and discussions due to the purely touristic approach, therefore according to some disrespectful, of some people who visit it.

The kiosk in question sell both ice cream and wafflethe honeycomb wafers that are very sold in various European countries, and was set up in early May about 200 meters from the well-known entrance to the Auschwitz museum, the one into which the trains loaded with deported people entered: mainly Jews, but also people of Roma ethnicity and prisoners of war.

The entrance to the Auschwitz museum (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

The owner of the kiosk is a private individual and the land on which it was set up is private: the kiosk has a shocking pink sign that says “Icelove”, and in recent days several photos have circulated depicting it, showing its proximity to the museum entrance.

The kiosk was contested by several residents of the area, who consider it inappropriate to sell ice cream in a place like Auschwitz, dedicated by the will of the survivors themselves to the commemoration of the Holocaust and inside which it is forbidden eat, talk on the phone and in some cases take photographs, always as a sign of respect.

See also  Usa, former Cardinal McCarrick indicted for pedophilia

Paweł Sawicki, spokesman for the museum, called the kiosk “an example not only of bad aesthetic taste, but also of disrespect for the nearby special historical site”. Sawicki informed the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, the main press agency in the world aimed at the Jewish community, that the kiosk has been opened in an area outside the legal perimeter of the museum, and the management can therefore not physically do anything to close it or to move it away. For this Sawicki said he hoped that action would be taken by the city authorities.

The mayor of Oświęcim, the Polish municipality in which the museum is located, also intervened on the issue, making it known that the kiosk was opened on the basis of an agreement between its owner and the owner of the land. The online magazine Notes from Poland writes that the city authorities have launched some investigations to understand whether or not the opening of the kiosk has received the approval – necessary, says the mayor – of the provincial government.

A city official he then said to the Polish newspaper Cracow Newspaper that procedures have been initiated to move the kiosk, but it is not clear exactly when that will happen.

Controversies about how Auschwitz is experienced as a simple tourist attraction are frequent: they often concern the smiling selfies that many visitors take in front of the entrance or inside the site, other times the photos of those who do acrobatics on the train tracks on to which the prisoners were deported. In 2015 there was also discussion of the museum’s decision to install water sprays so that visitors could cool off in the hottest months, which however, according to some critics, resembled the “showers” inside the camp, i.e. the rooms gases used to exterminate prisoners.

Not everyone agrees that the presence of an ice cream kiosk in such a place is inappropriate.

See also  A powerful explosion in Belgorod | Info

Journalist Lev Gringauz, who works in a small Jewish community newspaper in Minnesota (USA), he pointed out on Twitter that the area of ​​Minsk, Belarus, where part of her family was killed by the Nazis for being Jewish, is very close to a McDonald’s fast food restaurant. «As much as I wish that every space in which the extermination of the Jews is remembered was only a memorial, we have to live with the fact that these atrocities were committed in a public space, and that “normal” life today goes on, in these spaces» Gringauz wrote.

