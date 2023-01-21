Scientists have sharply refuted the idea that vaccines make the new coronavirus strain “stronger” and that vaccinated people are more susceptible to the disease.
The World Health Organization has identified XBB.1.5 as the most transmissible strain so far. XBB.1.5 has been dubbed the “Kraken” strain by biology professor Ryan Gregory.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) said on January 6 that the mutant strain is expected to account for 28% of total infections, making it the second most prevalent strain in the United States.
The number of patients infected with the Kraken strain is doubling every nine days, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said, calling for the “urgent” development of treatments and vaccines against the strain.
However, claims by some that vaccines and boosters make the virus “stronger” have been dismissed as “absurd” by health protection scientists.
An article published in the Wall Street Journal questioned: Are vaccines fueling new variants of COVID-19? Because in areas with high vaccination rates, such as the Northeast, the virus is spreading rapidly.
Although XBB.1.5 has a certain degree of immune escape, Dr Christopher Zhao of the Imperial Network for Vaccine Research explained that this is just a “normal virus evolution process”.
No evidence vaccines make new coronavirus strain stronger
The epidemiologist and immunologist told Fortune that there is no evidence that the vaccine makes the new coronavirus strain stronger or that vaccinated people are more likely to become seriously ill.
Robbie Bhattacharya, an associate professor at Massachusetts General Hospital, agrees with Christopher Chao. Bhattacharya told Bloomberg that a study he chaired in 2022 showed that vaccination likely didn’t speed up the initial Omicron outbreak.
The latest data released in early January also showed that XBB.1.5’s ability to evade immunity against previous vaccinations and infections is not higher than that of mutant strains that have been circulating, because the immune evasion ability of the Kraken strain is slightly lower than that of its parent mutation strain.
Maria van Kerkhoff, the technical lead for the new crown response to the World Health Organization, said on January 4 that it is still impossible to determine whether the new mutant strain is the cause of the increase in hospitalized patients in the northeastern United States.
Professor Paul Hunt, from the Emergency Preparedness Program at the Health Protection Research Unit at the National Institute for Health Research, said there was no clear evidence of immune tolerance of the Kraken strain.
He emphasized that mixed immunity in patients from vaccination and previous infection is the best defense against systemic or severe infection and can reduce the resulting hospitalization and potential death.
How Existing Vaccines Work Against New Coronavirus Variations
There are currently four main vaccines in the United States: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Pfizer-BioNTech
Pfizer’s new bivalent vaccine booster is effective against both the original SARS CoV-2 virus and the Omecro subvariant strains BA.4 and BA.5.
Yale Medicine pointed out that experts are still studying the bivalent vaccine against the latest mutant strains, such as the Kraken strain, but the medical school mentioned that Pfizer’s November 2022 launch A clinical trial showed that the neutralizing antibody levels of people aged 55 or over who were vaccinated with this bivalent vaccine were about four times higher than those of their peers who were vaccinated with the monovalent vaccine.
In November 2022, Moderna stated that its updated new crown vaccine produced “much higher” levels of neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariant strain than the previous vaccine, and all participants’ Omicron Rong BA.4/BA.5 antibody levels increased 15 times compared with before vaccination.
World Health Organization Confirms Novavax Vaccine‘s Efficacy in Preventing Mild, Moderate or Severe COVID-19 Infection During the Circulation of Multiple Variant Strains (Alpha, Beta and Delta) 90%.
The company is also developing a COVID-19 combination vaccine. The company’s chief executive, Stanley C. Eric, said: “We believe that, like influenza, the new crown will become a seasonal disease in the future. Therefore, providing new alternative vaccines will produce stronger protection against influenza. , especially among the elderly population, while exploring the potential of combining it with protection against the new crown, there is market space.”
Johnson & Johnson
In 2021, data from the Sisonke phase 2 study confirmed that Johnson & Johnson’s new crown vaccine was 85% effective in preventing hospitalization in areas where the Omicron variant strain was the dominant strain. (Fortune Chinese website)
Translator: Liu Jinlong
Reviewer: Wang Hao
Scientists are keen to shut down the idea that vaccines are making COVID strains “stronger” and that those who have had a booster are more susceptible to the disease.
The World Health Organization has confirmed that XBB.1.5—dubbed “Kraken” by biology professor Ryan Gregory—is the most transmissible strain yet.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on January 6 that the mutation is predicted to make up 28% of cases this week, making it the second most prevalent strain in the U.S.
According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Kraken is estimated to double the number of people it sickens every nine days, prompting calls for “urgent” development of treatment and vaccines against it.
However, claims that vaccines and boosters are helping the virus get “stronger” have been slammed as “absolute nonsense” by health protection scientists.
The Wall Street Journal published an article posing the question: Are Vaccines Fueling New Covid Variants? given the spread of the virus in highly vaccinated areas such as Northeastern America.
And although XBB.1.5 is immune-evasive to some extent, this is a “normal process of virus evolution” explained Dr. Christopher Chiu of the Imperial Network for Vaccine Research.
No evidence that vaccines have made COVID strains more powerful
Speaking to Fortune, the infectious diseases physician and immunologist added there is no evidence to suggest that vaccines have made COVID strains more powerful or that those who have been jabbed are any more likely to get a severe case of infection.
He was echoed by Roby Bhattacharyya, an assistant professor of medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, who told Bloomberg a study he led last year showed that vaccination probably didn’t accelerate the initial Omicron wave.
New data in earlier January also showed XBB.1.5 shouldn’t evade prior vaccines and infections any better than a variant already in circulation, as Kraken is slightly less immune evasive than its parent mutation.
Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for COVID-19 response at the WHO, added on January 4 that it is unknown if the variant is contributing to a rise in hospitalizations in the Northeast U.S.
Professor Paul Hunter, of the National Institute for Health Research Health Protection Research Unit (HPRU) in Emergency Preparedness, added there is no clear evidence to suggest just how immune-resistant Kraken is.
He highlighted that hybrid immunity—protection for patients arising out of both vaccines and previous infection—was the best defense against systemic or severe infection, leading to hospitalizations and potential deaths.
How current vaccines battle COVID variants
There are currently four main vaccines available to people in the U.S.: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Johnson & Johnson.
Pfizer-BioNTech
Pfizer’s new bivalent booster is designed to battle both the original SARS CoV-2 virus and the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
Yale Medicine said experts are still establishing how effective the bivalent jab is against more recent mutations such as Kraken, but signposted that a clinical trial in November 2022 by Pfizer showed that levels of neutralizing antibodies in the bivalent booster were around four times higher in people 55 and older than in people of similar ages who got a monovalent booster.
Modern
Modern
In November 2022, Moderna said its updated COVID-19 booster generated “significantly higher” neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot, with all participants having a 15-fold increase in Omicron BA.4/BA.5 antibody levels from pre-booster levels.
Novavax
Novavax
WHO confirmed a Phase III study conducted in the U.S. and Mexico during a period in which multiple variants (Alpha, Beta, and Delta) were in circulation found the Novavax vaccine efficacy against mild, moderate, or severe COVID-19 was 90%.
The company is also developing a COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC), with CEO Stanley C. Erck saying, “We believe that like influenza, COVID-19 will also be seasonal moving forward, and that there is room in the market for new alternatives to provide better protection against the impact of influenza, particularly in older adults, and to explore the potential to combine this with protection from COVID.”
Johnson & Johnson
In 2021 data from the Sisonke 2 study confirm that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot provides 85% effectiveness against hospitalization in areas where the Omicron variant was dominant.