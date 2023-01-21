Scientists have sharply refuted the idea that vaccines make the new coronavirus strain “stronger” and that vaccinated people are more susceptible to the disease.

The World Health Organization has identified XBB.1.5 as the most transmissible strain so far. XBB.1.5 has been dubbed the “Kraken” strain by biology professor Ryan Gregory.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) said on January 6 that the mutant strain is expected to account for 28% of total infections, making it the second most prevalent strain in the United States.

The number of patients infected with the Kraken strain is doubling every nine days, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said, calling for the “urgent” development of treatments and vaccines against the strain.

However, claims by some that vaccines and boosters make the virus “stronger” have been dismissed as “absurd” by health protection scientists.

An article published in the Wall Street Journal questioned: Are vaccines fueling new variants of COVID-19? Because in areas with high vaccination rates, such as the Northeast, the virus is spreading rapidly.

Although XBB.1.5 has a certain degree of immune escape, Dr Christopher Zhao of the Imperial Network for Vaccine Research explained that this is just a “normal virus evolution process”.

No evidence vaccines make new coronavirus strain stronger

The epidemiologist and immunologist told Fortune that there is no evidence that the vaccine makes the new coronavirus strain stronger or that vaccinated people are more likely to become seriously ill.

Robbie Bhattacharya, an associate professor at Massachusetts General Hospital, agrees with Christopher Chao. Bhattacharya told Bloomberg that a study he chaired in 2022 showed that vaccination likely didn’t speed up the initial Omicron outbreak.

The latest data released in early January also showed that XBB.1.5’s ability to evade immunity against previous vaccinations and infections is not higher than that of mutant strains that have been circulating, because the immune evasion ability of the Kraken strain is slightly lower than that of its parent mutation strain.

Maria van Kerkhoff, the technical lead for the new crown response to the World Health Organization, said on January 4 that it is still impossible to determine whether the new mutant strain is the cause of the increase in hospitalized patients in the northeastern United States.

Professor Paul Hunt, from the Emergency Preparedness Program at the Health Protection Research Unit at the National Institute for Health Research, said there was no clear evidence of immune tolerance of the Kraken strain.

He emphasized that mixed immunity in patients from vaccination and previous infection is the best defense against systemic or severe infection and can reduce the resulting hospitalization and potential death.

How Existing Vaccines Work Against New Coronavirus Variations

There are currently four main vaccines in the United States: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Pfizer-BioNTech

Pfizer’s new bivalent vaccine booster is effective against both the original SARS CoV-2 virus and the Omecro subvariant strains BA.4 and BA.5.

Yale Medicine pointed out that experts are still studying the bivalent vaccine against the latest mutant strains, such as the Kraken strain, but the medical school mentioned that Pfizer’s November 2022 launch A clinical trial showed that the neutralizing antibody levels of people aged 55 or over who were vaccinated with this bivalent vaccine were about four times higher than those of their peers who were vaccinated with the monovalent vaccine.

In November 2022, Moderna stated that its updated new crown vaccine produced “much higher” levels of neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariant strain than the previous vaccine, and all participants’ Omicron Rong BA.4/BA.5 antibody levels increased 15 times compared with before vaccination.

World Health Organization Confirms Novavax Vaccine‘s Efficacy in Preventing Mild, Moderate or Severe COVID-19 Infection During the Circulation of Multiple Variant Strains (Alpha, Beta and Delta) 90%.

The company is also developing a COVID-19 combination vaccine. The company’s chief executive, Stanley C. Eric, said: “We believe that, like influenza, the new crown will become a seasonal disease in the future. Therefore, providing new alternative vaccines will produce stronger protection against influenza. , especially among the elderly population, while exploring the potential of combining it with protection against the new crown, there is market space.”

Johnson & Johnson

In 2021, data from the Sisonke phase 2 study confirmed that Johnson & Johnson’s new crown vaccine was 85% effective in preventing hospitalization in areas where the Omicron variant strain was the dominant strain. (Fortune Chinese website)

