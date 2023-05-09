Is it permissible to drink acidic water every day | Magazine

Do you drink acidic water and how often?

Izvor: Shutterstock/Pressmaster

A lot of people love sour water, whether it’s flavored or not. It is believed to contribute to better digestion and gut health, which is why sour water is often chosen as a “great substitute” for fizzy juice. For centuries, people have been drinking sour water to calm the stomach, primarily to relieve the unpleasant symptoms of heartburn. Is that true and how safe is it to drink acidic water every day, revealed nutritionist Sara Haas.

According to her, there are positive and negative sides to everyday consumption. Acidic water contributes to better hydration, and has a positive effect on digestion, neutralization of stomach acid, kidney function and proper heart function. One study showed that regular intake of acidic water increases bone densitywhich is normally lost over the years.

However, if you drink acidic water every day, there are negative effects. It can damages tooth enamel and contributes to the development of caries. The Mayo Clinic points out that carbonated drinks, as well as water, can contribute to the development of heartburn. This was once confirmed by the founder Andrew L. Rubmen.

“The acid contained in acidic water is dangerous on an empty stomach, so, instead of solving the heartburn or indigestion problem, you could only make it worse. It’s best to drink acid water between meals, while all carbonated soft drinks should be avoided as much as possible,” explained Dr. Andrew L. Rubman.

Do you drink acidic water?

Back to voting





(WORLD)