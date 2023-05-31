Is it possible to start as a mom entrepreneur? ~

You so admire these businesswomen, these mothers who are successful as entrepreneurs and you dream of doing the same… Well! Know that if they succeeded, then you too can do it. With audacity and good organization, you will be able to reconcile professional and personal life. If you are an independent woman who wants to embark on the adventure entrepreneur momthis article may be the boost you need to get started.

How to get started and succeed as a mumpreneur?

Looking at these women entrepreneurs who succeed, you may tell yourself that they are stronger, smarter, more competent and that is why they succeeded. Yet, as you learn about their journeys, you will realize that these successful women have had the same doubts, struggles, and worries that you yourself face.

In entrepreneurship, there are always difficulties and moments of demoralization. And to recover from it, it is important that you remember why you started, if you know why you set up your project. What are the values ​​that you defend in your project or what motivated you to create your business? So you’ll always know that even in the worst of times, you can hang on, because it’s a business that makes sense to you.

An entrepreneur’s best ally is organization. It is usually about having action plans, whether in professional life or in personal life. Your daily life as an entrepreneur mom must be organized so that you are 100% focused on your work, be efficient and take full advantage of your children. And above all, don’t forget to involve your life partner in your organization.

Also surround yourself with the right people, whether family members, friends, coaches or professional networks to help you move forward in your project. Also learn to say no to external solicitations that prevent you from achieving your goals. Finally, stop feeling guilty if you put your professional project first.

Mom entrepreneur: what do you need to know?

What is an entrepreneur mom?

A mampreneur, she is a mother who wants to flourish in a professional activity that suits her and who wants to be present for her family. She is also the independent woman who has the soul of an entrepreneur and who wants to start her own business and manage her working time as she pleases. It’s here working mom who no longer wants to be washed every night when she comes home and who feels guilty for sacrificing her family life. She is a mother who has ambition, but who wants to see her children grow up and spend quality time with them.

A mampreneur wants to create his own business in order to reconcile his personal development and his professional career.

“A mumpreneur is the working mom who no longer wants to be washed every night when she comes home and who feels guilty for sacrificing her family life. »

Be entrepreneur mom, it’s almost like being an employee, but with more responsibilities (decision-making, strategic choice, choice of products and services, choice of customers). She is a woman who wants to gain her freedom, but who also wants to show another vision of the world and inspire other women with this entrepreneurial model.

What is the profile of an entrepreneur mom?

There is no good or bad profile for an entrepreneur, you just have to know yourself and know exactly what you want. An entrepreneur must be self-confident, optimistic, determined, resilient and versatile.

Building a business requires passion, as it can take a long time. To overcome all difficulties and disappointments, you will need to be persistent. In entrepreneurship, you must not be afraid of failures, know how to move forward and never give up. The little extra to master for mompreneursis time management. It may seem difficult, but it’s not impossible to juggle work and personal life.

photo credit: freepik

Mompreneur despite the brakes – why start?

Why choose to be an entrepreneur mom?

In general, women embark on business creation to be independent, for personal fulfillment, to be able to harmonize professional and family life.

In the case of a mampreneur, entrepreneurship is above all synonymous with freedom. Indeed, with the arrival of children, the small world is turned upside down and we face new routines. With awkward 6 a.m. wake-ups, restless nights, traffic jams, endless meetings, and work delays, you don’t even know what you’re working for. And some women feel so exhausted on a daily basis, between work and children, that they have only one desire, and that is to become their own boss. Entrepreneurship for a mother is therefore the daily satisfaction of having created her business, of living from her passion, of finding the balance between entrepreneurship and motherhood. In summary, mothers embark on entrepreneurship to flourish and feel free (freedom in time and financial freedom).

Are there any barriers to being a mumpreneur?

Apart from the fact that some women don’t want to go into entrepreneurship because they don’t want heavy responsibility. The brakes that can prevent you from starting are in your head. The main obstacles that prevent us from doing business are above all the following:

The fear of starting

Lack of confidence in one’s abilities and skills

The insecurity of lack of money and background

The doubt of being illegitimate or not credible

The look of the others

These brakes, if you really want to undertake… You will find ways to circumvent them by taking the plunge, following training all the time and freeing yourself from the gaze of others.

Feather