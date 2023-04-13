12.04.2023

A spokesman for the German Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Wednesday (April 12) that after the German Information Technology Security Agency (BSI) listed the Hamburg Port Fudi Terminal as a critical infrastructure, the German Ministry of Economic Affairs will review COSCO’s stake in the terminal. plan of.

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) According to reports from the NDR, WDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung, the German Information Technology Security Agency (BSI) has listed the Tollerort Terminal in Hamburg as a critical infrastructure.

The terminal’s operator, Hamburg Harbor and Warehouse Logistics (HHLA), confirmed this upon enquiry. Any seaport and inland port with a throughput of 3.27 million tonnes per annum is considered critical infrastructure, with Forte’s throughput significantly exceeding that figure in 2023, the company said. After consultation with the German Information Technology Security Agency (BSI), the Forte Terminal will be listed as critical infrastructure from the beginning of 2023.

The consequences of this division are unclear. A spokeswoman for the German economy ministry said in Berlin on Wednesday that the ministry was studying the impact of the changed preconditions. She declined to make predictions about possible study outcomes.

Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior, which belongs to the German Office for Information Technology Security (BSI), declined to comment on the latest development due to security concerns.

On October 26 last year, in the face of a large number of reservations and warnings, the German government still approved a compromise plan that allowed COSCO SHIPPING Ports Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings, to acquire a 24.9% stake in the Tollerort container terminal in the Port of Hamburg. . German Chancellor Scholz emphasized at the time that the shrinking version of COSCO’s plan to take a stake in the Port of Hamburg was “correct” and would not allow external forces to gain undue influence. COSCO originally planned to acquire a 35% stake in the terminal. In addition to the reduction in the stakes allowed to be acquired, COSCO will also be prohibited from having strategic participation in Fudi Terminal and the right to veto personnel decisions. At the time, Forte Wharf was not yet listed as critical infrastructure.

