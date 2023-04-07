Jorgos Barcokas is in favor of changes in the Euroleague.

Source: MN PRESS

The EuroLeague could soon undergo another major change. In the competition format, more precisely when it comes to the playoffs. In the dramatic end of the season, several teams are fighting to advance, but there are also those who have lost their chances despite having a large number of victories. Among them are Efes and Crvena zvezda, which with 16 triumphs have no chance to go further.

These are exactly the things Olympiakos coach Jorgos Barcokas talked about, who would like to see changes in that.

“It’s difficult for us coaches, you finish ninth, you achieve so many victories and you are unsuccessful. It’s really sad, we are in a good position, but there are many teams with big budgets, good coaches, playersBarcokas said at the press conference after the defeat by Crvena zvezda.

Asked if the solution might be a play-in tournament, like in the NBA, where teams from seventh to tenth place fight for those two positions.

“They introduced it in the NBA, maybe we should do something like that. We in the coaches’ association talk, we also talk with the Euroleague. You have, for example, 17 wins and you get relegated, that’s not fair. How are the talks going? As you can see, there is no agreement for now,” laughed Jorgos.

Duško Ivanović, head of Zvezda, received the same question. “In this situation I would say yes, but otherwise I think no. I really mean it, it would be too much“, concluded Ivanovic.