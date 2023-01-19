Eight Australian universities, including Sydney and New South Wales, will require their students to return to exams with pen and paper. Because they copy. They use software that produces designs indistinguishable from humans. They look for the answers to the classroom tests on the internet with smartphones, tablets and PCs and they would no longer be able to pass the exams on their own. So the tests and assessments between will continue as they once were.

The straw that broke the camel’s back is ChatGPTa software – which has gone viral in recent months – which in addition to doing homework, can also write scientific articles and software codes, to the point that the StackOverflow site has opted for a temporary ban in its community.

What is ChatGPT and how does it work, the chatbot that does homework faster than any student



The chatbot is capable of generating texts on any topic, in response to any question, and produces texts that look identical to those written by a student. There is no plagiarism software that can’t unmask it because the writing, among other things, is consistent with grammar and syntax.

A medical informatics lecturer at the University of Central London, according to the Gazzettino, would have put ChatGpt to the test by submitting to the bot a question used by his faculty in 2022. The result was unsettling: «The text – explained the professor – is coherent, complete, and goes straight to the point, something that students often do not succeeds”. And so in Australian university and inter-university regulations, he reports The Guardian, the anti-plagiarism rule has arrived. For academics, the use of artificial intelligence “hurts student ethics”.

New York schools are also taking measures and banning the use of artificial intelligence: anyone caught using IT devices in exams will be fined for “illegitimate use”. According to reports from the Cnn“because of concerns about the negative impact on student learning and the safety and accuracy of content – said Jenna Lylespokesperson for the New York Department of Education – access to ChatGPT is prohibited on networks and devices of public schools» of the Big Apple.

But is it true that technology today makes us forget how to write by hand? The Schreibmotorik Institut in Heroldsberg in Bavaria checked the evolution of handwriting at school for the third time, after 2015, and 2019. Of 841 teachers questioned, three quarters stated that their pupils write increasingly slowly and steadily less and less understandable. The students are unable to concentrate for more than thirty minutes, then they get distracted and even the handwriting, as well as the thoughts, become difficult to understand.

Another research by the Faculty of German Studies at the University of Munich reaches similar conclusions: the handwriting of young people has worsened after the lockdown, but 35% also write badly on the PC. The reason would be to be found in the abuse of tests to which it is enough to answer with a cross or with a “true” or “false”. Goodbye to themes and summaries, in short. What we write by hand, according to another US study from 2014, would remain impressed in our brain for longer.