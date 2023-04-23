“Is it true that you were an escort in Milan?” the answer is sensational!

The question asked on social media to the showgirl surprised everyone, but the real surprise was the answer given on Instagram

Class is not water and it proves it once again on social networks Alena Seredova. Gigi Buffon’s ex-wife proves that she is always available in answering questions from her followers, even when she goes beyond the lines. She managed to keep calm, indeed to respond with great class, to a decidedly inelegant and very out of place question that reached her on social media.

“Is it true that as soon as you arrived in Milan you were an escort?” This is the question asked of the showgirl in the Instagram box, a question to which Seredova has decided to answer as follows: “Here we are really far from reality. I can honestly say that I’ve always made love for free and with whoever I wanted”. An answer that highlights a great serenity which, however, is not understood by all of his followers.

“It doesn’t seem like you’re happy, yet you have a beautiful companion and a beautiful little girl: how come?” This is the question of another of his followers, to which he answered very clearly: “I read this question and I went to see if you wrote me something similar in the past and..yes. Let’s just say you don’t quite nail the truth. However, anyway, I think that whatever I say, you will have your own idea, so nothing will change”.

A great serenity of one of the most pleasant showgirls to follow on social networks. The serenity with which she lives her life also involving her followers makes Alena Seredova an example for many. And perhaps with these answers you have also taught your followers to maintain a certain respect even in front of a telephone. See also Al Dino son beaten in Montenegro | Fun

April 23, 2023 (change April 23, 2023 | 12:20)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

