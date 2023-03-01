Home World is left in the cold (and the customer complains to him)- TV courier
World

is left in the cold (and the customer complains to him)- TV courier

by admin
is left in the cold (and the customer complains to him)- TV courier

The episode happened on February 23rd and the scene was filmed by a trade unionist who denounced what happened

A Deliveroo rider collapses on the ground while he’s making a food delivery, he comes left in the cold waiting for the ambulance and, as if that weren’t enough, the customer complains because some of the things he had ordered are missing.

It’s unbelievable what happened to London last February 23rd. The trade unionist reported the incident James Farrwho posted photos and videos on social media, explaining in detail how things went.

According to Farr’s account, Mohamed (this is the rider’s name) was making a delivery when he collapsed in front of a luxurious London residence. The man was losing consciousness and was helped by some passers-by.

The doorman of the building at first he did not allow him to be brought inside the building and so Mohamed remained outside for a while, in the freezing cold, waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

In all of this delivery customers took to the streets where instead of helping, they checked their order complaining that something was missing. When Farr pointed out their complete inhumanity, the customers left with their dinner hovering over Mohamed.

While all this was happening the app of Deliveroo kept advising Mohamed to complete the delivery, but nobody called to check if the rider was okay.

Eventually the worker was taken to the lobby of the building where he waited for the ambulance which arrived after about an houras Farr explained again who, speaking of the story on social media, wrote: «This is all awful.”.

See also  Milan like Gucci: Investcorp thinks big

March 1, 2023 – Updated March 1, 2023, 2:24 pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Interview with Pope: Social responsibility of the Church...

Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the...

Cambuí gets the first unit of the Handcrafted...

Israel, first Knesset ok to death penalty for...

Mensur Ajdarpašić entered the faculty | Fun

Mao Weiming meets with Dominican guests-News-Hunan Online

Here is the new organization of TIM Enterprise

winter makes itself felt, many whitewashed places

DT SPARE PARTS / ABS: the new sensors...

Evacuation order issued after propane train derails in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy