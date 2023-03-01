The episode happened on February 23rd and the scene was filmed by a trade unionist who denounced what happened

A Deliveroo rider collapses on the ground while he’s making a food delivery, he comes left in the cold waiting for the ambulance and, as if that weren’t enough, the customer complains because some of the things he had ordered are missing.

It’s unbelievable what happened to London last February 23rd. The trade unionist reported the incident James Farrwho posted photos and videos on social media, explaining in detail how things went.

According to Farr’s account, Mohamed (this is the rider’s name) was making a delivery when he collapsed in front of a luxurious London residence. The man was losing consciousness and was helped by some passers-by.

The doorman of the building at first he did not allow him to be brought inside the building and so Mohamed remained outside for a while, in the freezing cold, waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

In all of this delivery customers took to the streets where instead of helping, they checked their order complaining that something was missing. When Farr pointed out their complete inhumanity, the customers left with their dinner hovering over Mohamed.

While all this was happening the app of Deliveroo kept advising Mohamed to complete the delivery, but nobody called to check if the rider was okay.

Eventually the worker was taken to the lobby of the building where he waited for the ambulance which arrived after about an houras Farr explained again who, speaking of the story on social media, wrote: «This is all awful.”.