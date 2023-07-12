Is Miljana Kulić pregnant again | Fun

Mother Marija did not even want to hear about it, and now it is rumored that Miljana Kulić is hiding from everyone that she is pregnant again.

“Miljana broke up with Bebica, although they were in contact all the time, and only after three days she invited him to come from Belgrade to Niš to tell him something important. When he arrived, they met in a restaurant, where Miksi said that her cycle was late and she was feeling nauseous. The baby was terrified and told her not to say anything in advance until she did the test and they went for an examination“, a source allegedly told the local media.



MILJANA KULIĆ PREGNANT AGAIN?! She lost 208,000 euros in the reality show, negotiated for Zadruga 7 – “It DISTURBS all her plans”

“She hopes it’s a false alarm, because she shouldn’t go for curettage anymore. The baby told her that he doesn’t worry and he’s sure she’s not pregnant, because he was watching, while she repeated through her tears that Maria was going to kill her. He told her not to tell anyone until they go for an examination and make sure what and how. She is planned to join Zadruga 7, she also went for an interview, if she is pregnant it disrupts all her plans, although Bebica is convinced that Miljana is just panicking for no reason. He also suspected that she made everything up so that they could reconcile, because he supported Maria, who did not let Miljana go on the reality show again. That’s why he left her, but Miksi managed to reconcile“, claims the source.

Neither Miljana nor Bebica, nor anyone else from the Kulić family, spoke on this occasion.

